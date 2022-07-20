Lewandowski sends a message to Barcelona fans; watches 6-0 Inter win

Lewandowski is the latest arrival three days after Barcelona reached an agreement with German champions, Bayern Munich.

Both clubs agreed on a €50 million deal that has seen the 33-year-old put pen to paper on a four-year contract that will see him stay at Camp Nou until the summer of 2026.

Following the official announcement and unveiling, the Polish international sent a message to his newest fans in Barcelona, with an interesting question at the end.

“Hi Culers, I am very excited to wear this [Barcelona] jersey,” Lewandowski said. “I hope it’s looking good?” he added.

Lewandowski watches Barca thrash Inter, could make debut vs Real Madrid

Meanwhile, Lewandowski was part of the Barcelona squad which arrived in the United States of America to step up their preparations for the 2022/2023 season.

He was spotted with his new teammates as they stepped out of the team bus ahead of their first pre-season game against Inter Miami.

However, he was not included in the matchday but watched his new club put on a show in the six-goal thriller.

A rampant Barcelona defeated their host Inter 6-0 with all the goals coming from six different players.

African star, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the floodgates before summer signing, Raphinha, who also helped himself to two assists on the night, doubled the lead.

Ansu Fati added a third goal to make it 3-0 at the break before three more goals in the second half from the youngster, Gavi, Memphis Depay, and Ousmane Dembele wrapped up the win.

