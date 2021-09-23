RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Lewandowski drops hint on future as Bayern head to bottom side Fuerth

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Robert Lewandowski has already scored seven goals in five Bundesliga games this season for Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski has already scored seven goals in five Bundesliga games this season for Bayern Munich Creator: Christof STACHE
Robert Lewandowski has already scored seven goals in five Bundesliga games this season for Bayern Munich Creator: Christof STACHE

Robert Lewandowski has hinted he could finish his career at Bayern Munich as the Bundesliga leaders prepare for Friday's away match at bottom side Greuther Fuerth.

Recommended articles

Lewandowski won Europe's "Golden Shoe" on Tuesday as top scorer in European football after he scored a Bundesliga record 41 goals in 29 games last season.

The Poland forward is already the German league's joint top-scorer this season alongside Dortmund star striker Erling Braut Haaland with seven goals in five league games.

The 33-year-old Lewandowski has a Bayern contract until June 2023 and despite having often been linked to a move to Real Madrid in the past, he told reporters that he "doesn't need to prove myself in another league".

"I can compete with the best from other leagues in the Champions League. I'm 100 percent focused on Bayern Munich - I don't think about anything else, but my team," he added.

Lewandowski caused a stir when he brought his newly-won Golden Shoe award to training on Wednesday and his Bayern team-mates queued up for photos with the trophy.

The Bavarian giants grabbed top spot in the Bundesliga last weekend with a 7-0 demolition of Bochum.

Bayern have chalked up 38 goals in their first eight games this season in all competitions and more goals are expected at Fuerth on Friday.

Since winning promotion last season, Fuerth have taken one point from a home draw against Bielefeld in their first five Bundesliga games.

Defending champions Bayern start as clear favourites, but wait on the fitness of Serge Gnabry, who was absent with flu on Wednesday, as was attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala and reserve goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, who picked up ankle and knee injuries respectively after colliding in training at the start of the week.

Lewandowski was not the only Bayern star to win an award this week as club captain Manuel Neuer was on Wednesday awarded the Bavarian Order of Merit for his services to the southern German state. 

During the ceremony, Neuer said his goal is to win the World Cup again and repeat Germany's 2014 trumph in Brazil. "That's something that's on my to-do list."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Flamengo edge towards Libertadores final as Barcelona downed

Lewandowski drops hint on future as Bayern head to bottom side Fuerth

Man Utd crash out of League Cup, Spurs, Chelsea advance

Asensio bags hat-trick as Real Madrid hit Mallorca for six

Mbappe needs to 'learn how to be humble'

Hakimi heroics maintain Messi-less PSG's 100% start

Hernandez helps Milan join leaders Inter, Juve get first win of season

Juve squeeze past Spezia to earn first Serie A win of season

UEFA raises 'serious concerns' about FIFA plans for biennial World Cup

Trending

FIFA and CAF presidents watch Super Falcons beat Mali in Lagos

Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Mali 2-0 in the first game of Aisha Buhari Cup (Instagram)

Super Falcons of Nigeria suffer embarrassing 4-2 loss to South Africa in an invitational tournament

Nigeria lost to South Africa in the final game of the Aisha Buhari Cup

Chelsea's Alonso to stop taking the knee

Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso will no longer take the knee before matches Creator: Glyn KIRK

Leicester City 2 Vs 2 Napoli: Victor Osimhen scores impressive brace as Wilfred Ndidi sees red

Victor Osimhen scored a brace as Napoli got a point away at Leicester City (Getty Images)