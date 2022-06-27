Robert Lewandowski is seriously hoping to seal a switch to Barcelona this summer for a spectacular reason which has just come to light.
Barcelona target desperate to rival Real Madrid star in La Liga
Robert Lewandowski is desperate for a move to Spain order to prove he is "better" than Karim Benzema, it is has been revealed
Following latest reports that Bayern Munich are now prepared to negotiate Lewandowski's sale with the Catalan giants, the Pole's former agent Cezary Kucharski has claimed that the prolific hitman wants to join the Blaugrana to prove he is better than Real Madrid's talismanic hitman - Karim Benzema as per Forbes via SER in Spain.
Lewandowski and Benzema are no doubt two of the greatest strikers of their generation as well as in the modern age.
This year, both strikers look set to go head-to-head for the Ballon d'Or and have consistently been in the running for soccer's highest individual accolade in recent editions.
A change of scenery and proving himself in another league has been touted as the main motivations behind the 33-year-old Pole desiring a switch to Spain.
However, Kucharski believes there are more specific and personal reasons for Lewandowski to be actively forcing a move to the Catalans ahead of the 2022/2023 season.
"He wants to show that he is better than Benzema, it is another reason to go to Barca," Kucharski began.
"Lewandowski has no dreams. For him, playing football is a job and he is very professional. Real Madrid and Barca are at the same level,"
"Barca and Lewandowski are going to fight for this signing," Kucharski added.
"I think he is going to sign for Barcelona, I see it as possible. He has to put pressure on Bayern to release him from his contract.
"Bayern's leaders know he wants to go to Spain. His plan was Germany, then Spain and [then] finish his career in the United States," Kucharski concluded.
On Sunday, it was reported by Sky in Germany that Bayern had finally decided to honor Lewandowski's and open negotiations with Barca.
Bayern are also said to be asking for a price in the region of €60mn ($64mn) for their star man.
Barca president Joan Laporta and his board are determined to contest his signature once the economic levers of the club are activated to enhance their financial power in the summer window.
Lewandowski has just 12 months left to run on his current contract with the Bundesliga champions.
More from category
-
Revealed: How Lionel Messi tried persuading Senegalese star to quit Liverpool
-
Taiwo Awoniyi set for Union Berlin return just 28 days after joining Nottingham Forest
-
Barcelona target desperate to rival Real Madrid star in La Liga