TRANSFERS

Barcelona target desperate to rival Real Madrid star in La Liga

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Robert Lewandowski is desperate for a move to Spain order to prove he is "better" than Karim Benzema, it is has been revealed

Lewandowski wants Barcelona move to prove Benzema point
Lewandowski wants Barcelona move to prove Benzema point

Robert Lewandowski is seriously hoping to seal a switch to Barcelona this summer for a spectacular reason which has just come to light.

Recommended articles

Following latest reports that Bayern Munich are now prepared to negotiate Lewandowski's sale with the Catalan giants, the Pole's former agent Cezary Kucharski has claimed that the prolific hitman wants to join the Blaugrana to prove he is better than Real Madrid's talismanic hitman - Karim Benzema as per Forbes via SER in Spain.

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski omnisports

Lewandowski and Benzema are no doubt two of the greatest strikers of their generation as well as in the modern age.

This year, both strikers look set to go head-to-head for the Ballon d'Or and have consistently been in the running for soccer's highest individual accolade in recent editions.

A change of scenery and proving himself in another league has been touted as the main motivations behind the 33-year-old Pole desiring a switch to Spain.

However, Kucharski believes there are more specific and personal reasons for Lewandowski to be actively forcing a move to the Catalans ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

ALSO READ: Super Falcons aim for La Decima as they touch down in Morocco

Reactions as Pastor spotted preaching with BetKing shirt in church

Paul Pogba treated like a hero in Guinea

"He wants to show that he is better than Benzema, it is another reason to go to Barca," Kucharski began.

Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema(R) are two of the greatest strikers in modern-day football
Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema(R) are two of the greatest strikers in modern-day football Imago

"Lewandowski has no dreams. For him, playing football is a job and he is very professional. Real Madrid and Barca are at the same level,"

"Barca and Lewandowski are going to fight for this signing," Kucharski added.

"I think he is going to sign for Barcelona, ​​I see it as possible. He has to put pressure on Bayern to release him from his contract.

"Bayern's leaders know he wants to go to Spain. His plan was Germany, then Spain and [then] finish his career in the United States," Kucharski concluded.

On Sunday, it was reported by Sky in Germany that Bayern had finally decided to honor Lewandowski's and open negotiations with Barca.

Robert Lewandowski wants a move to Barcelona this summer
Robert Lewandowski wants a move to Barcelona this summer AFP

Bayern are also said to be asking for a price in the region of €60mn ($64mn) for their star man.

Barca president Joan Laporta and his board are determined to contest his signature once the economic levers of the club are activated to enhance their financial power in the summer window.

Lewandowski has just 12 months left to run on his current contract with the Bundesliga champions.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Lionel Messi tried convincing Sadio Mane to leave Liverpool in 2021

    Revealed: How Lionel Messi tried persuading Senegalese star to quit Liverpool

  • Taiwo Awoniyi is set to make an instant return to Union Berlin 28 days after signing for Nottingham Forest

    Taiwo Awoniyi set for Union Berlin return just 28 days after joining Nottingham Forest

  • Lewandowski wants Barcelona move to prove Benzema point

    Barcelona target desperate to rival Real Madrid star in La Liga

Recommended articles

Israel Adesanya reveals key plan ahead of title defence against Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya reveals key plan ahead of title defence against Jared Cannonier

Revealed: How Lionel Messi tried persuading Senegalese star to quit Liverpool

Revealed: How Lionel Messi tried persuading Senegalese star to quit Liverpool

Taiwo Awoniyi set for Union Berlin return just 28 days after joining Nottingham Forest

Taiwo Awoniyi set for Union Berlin return just 28 days after joining Nottingham Forest

Barcelona target desperate to rival Real Madrid star in La Liga

Barcelona target desperate to rival Real Madrid star in La Liga

FIFA celebrates ex-Super Eagles captain Austin Jay-Jay Okocha

FIFA celebrates ex-Super Eagles captain Austin Jay-Jay Okocha

Ahmed Musa drops N50m to support 5000 people in Jos [Photos]

Ahmed Musa drops N50m to support 5000 people in Jos [Photos]

Trending

SPORTS GIST

Paul Pogba treated like a hero in Guinea [Photos/Video]

Paul Pogba treated like a hero in Guinea [Photos/Video]
SUPER EAGLES

Osimhen, Uzoho, Awaziem and Onyeka turn up for Onuachu's 2nd wedding in Lagos [Photos/Videos]

Osimhen, Uzoho, Awaziem and Onyeka turn up for Onuachu's 2nd wedding in Lagos

'Wahala' as Nigerian guy and Lukaku's alleged girlfriend go at each other on Twitter

Drama as Nigerian man compares Romelu Lukaku's girlfriends to Lekki babes on Twitter
AWCON 2022

South Africa offers Banyana Banyana $630,000 bounty to stop Super Falcons' 4th consecutive title

Banyana Banyana and Super Falcons