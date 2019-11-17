The Super Eagles of Nigeria will continue their quest to make it to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with the game against Lesotho in the qualifiers on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

The game against Lesotho comes after a 2-1 win over the Republic of Benin to kick start their AFCON 2021 qualifier.

Time of the game

The game which will be played at the Setsoto Stadium in Maseru, Lesotho will kick off at 5 pm Nigerian time.

Where to watch

After the terrible experience Nigerians got from watching Super Eagles 2-1 win against Benin on NTA, many are praying that this game will be on SuperSport.

Although it is not known if SuperSport and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have resolved their issues over broadcast right, words from Lesotho have it that the game will be on SuperSport.

According to a Nigerian journalist, known as Pooja, who is in Lesotho, SuperSport has about 10 cameras stationed at the stadium but it is not yet known if they will broadcast it live.

“Dear Nigerians, I just spoke with one of the cameramen at the Lesotho stadium & he told me that the game between Lesotho v Nigeria will be LIVE on @SuperSportTV 10. He confirmed they have 10 cameras in the stadium that will cover the match,” Pooja wrote on Twitter.

SuperSport has also not made any announcement about the game.

If SuperSport fails, then it would be hard to get this game on TV except you are in Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, Canada, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand and the United States where you can watch on beIN.

Streaming is another option and betting platform Bet365 have acquired the worldwide rights to the game. So go open an account with them, if you don’t have and stream the game.