Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has joined Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata in his initiative to donate 1% of his salary to charity Common Goal.

Balogun who is now with Premier League giants Brighton and Hove Albion has decided to pledge some of his finances to charity.

Leon Balogun

The 30-year-old Balogun stated that the reason why he decided to contribute part of his earnings to help a charitable cause.

He said, “As football players, we enjoy a high place in society and we have a very important role to play because of this.

“Joining Common Goal gives me the opportunity to actively help and support people in their communities and open up doors to a better life.”

Balogun was congratulated by his club captain Bruno who was among the first players to join the charity movement.

He said, “I am thrilled that Leon has been inspired by seeing what we’re achieving in Common Goal and has stepped forward to join us in helping others through football.

“I hope this will inspire more players in the Premier League, and beyond,to take the pledge.”

A statement on their official website says, "Common Goal is a global movement in which the football community pledges a minimum of 1% of its earnings to football for good organisations that use the game to advance the Global Goals.

"Common Goal is the creation of streetfootballworld, the international leader in football for

good."

Balogun joins Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong who earlier also pledged to support the cause.