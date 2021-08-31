Leipzig sign teen talent Moriba from Barcelona

According to Sky, Leipzig have paid 15 million euros ($17.7 million) plus bonus fees for the 18-year-old central midfielder, who made 18 appearances for Barcelona last season.

"I’m confident that Leipzig is the right place for me to take the next step in my career," Moriba said in a statement.

"We have big goals this season and I can’t wait to take on this challenge at Leipzig."

The German club reportedly beat Tottenham Hotspur to sign the Spain Under-19 midfielder.

"We were able to sign an exceptional talent. We are very proud that he chose RB Leipzig," said Leipzig's commercial director Florian Scholz.