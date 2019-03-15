New Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has stated that he has a plan to get Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho scoring again.

The 22-year-old has been underwhelming since he completed a move to the King Power Stadium from Manchester City in 2017 he has struggled to replicate his goalscoring heroics.

The Nigerian international built up a reputation for himself as a striker at the Etihad Stadium with his minute per goal ratio among one of the best in the Premier League before joining Leicester City.

Iheanacho's struggles in front of goal has not gone unnoticed by Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr who excluded him from Nigeria's team for the upcoming games in the international break.

Iheanacho has played under several managers such as Craig Shakespeare, Michael Appleton and Claude Puel but has failed to show any sort of consistency for a period of games.

Rodgers who is now in charge of Leicester City has made it a priority that Iheanacho returns to goalscoring form soon.

In a report by Leicester City Mecury Rodgers stated he wants to improve Iheanacho by finding the best position for him which will help his productivity.

He said, "I think it's about improving every player, I've always seen that as my job.

“It's been hard for Kel because he's come in and he's been a secondary striker at Manchester City. All of a sudden he makes a move for big money and I think everyone can see the potential.

“But he's come in to one of the top strikers in the league (Jamie Vardy) and I think it's very hard to displace that.

“But it's just a case of adapting to these new players.

“Actually my job is not to put them in a trap of pressure, and take that away from them. Enjoy your football, but ultimately your first job is to press and work hard. From that what can you add into your game?”

Rodgers explained further by saying that Iheanacho is a striker but behind Jamie Vardy in the pecking order.

He revealed that Iheanacho will have to battle the England striker for the solitary position or prove himself when the structure is changed to accommodate two forwards.

He said, “I think he's a great talent but he's a number nine. He's not one who can play on the sides or come in.

“Some strikers I've worked with you can maybe shuffle them about and slide them around to make it work – but he's a number nine and that's it. And we already have a good number nine. So he's got a fight to get ahead.

“But there's maybe another system to make it work, like a diamond.”

Iheanacho who last scored six months ago against Huddersfield is expected to return to action when Leicester City take on Burnley in their next Premier League encounter scheduled for Saturday, March 16.