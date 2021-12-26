Leeds United vs Aston Villa match postponed due to COVID-19

PL revealed this through a statement that the board decided following a request from Leeds, given ongoing COVID-19 cases and injuries at the club which saw their Boxing Day match against Liverpool called off.

"Following a request from Leeds United, the Premier League Board met today and regrettably agreed to postpone the club’s home fixture against Aston Villa," the Premier League said on their official website.

"The Board was able to make its decision in advance of the match to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters’ festive plans."

The game on Tuesday is the latest to be postponed in the league, Leeds were due to face Liverpool today but that game and the games between Wolves and Watford, Burnley and Everton were also postponed for to COVID-19.

Despite the outbreak of the virus, the PL board has remained firm that the current fixture schedule will continue as planned.

"While recognising several clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is the clubs’ and the League’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible.

"The health and wellbeing of all concerned remain our priority and the League will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance, always proceeding with caution," the statement added.

Responding to the news, Aston Villa, who will be without their manager, Steven Gerrard, who tested positive for the virus, for today's clash against Chelsea, have wished everyone at Leeds a 'quick recovery'.

