Leeds United vs Aston Villa match postponed due to COVID-19

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Premier League has confirmed another postponement due to COVID-19

A coronavirus outbreak among the Leeds United squad has forced Sunday's match at Liverpool to be postponed
A coronavirus outbreak among the Leeds United squad has forced Sunday's match at Liverpool to be postponed

The Board of the English Premier League has confirmed that the game between Leeds United and Aston Villa slated for Tuesday 28 December has been postponed.

Recommended articles

PL revealed this through a statement that the board decided following a request from Leeds, given ongoing COVID-19 cases and injuries at the club which saw their Boxing Day match against Liverpool called off.

A coronavirus outbreak among the Leeds United squad has forced Sunday's match at Liverpool to be postponed
A coronavirus outbreak among the Leeds United squad has forced Sunday's match at Liverpool to be postponed AFP

"Following a request from Leeds United, the Premier League Board met today and regrettably agreed to postpone the club’s home fixture against Aston Villa," the Premier League said on their official website.

"The Board was able to make its decision in advance of the match to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters’ festive plans."

The game on Tuesday is the latest to be postponed in the league, Leeds were due to face Liverpool today but that game and the games between Wolves and Watford, Burnley and Everton were also postponed for to COVID-19.

The Premier League has been hit by a wave of coronavirus cases among squads
The Premier League has been hit by a wave of coronavirus cases among squads AFP

Despite the outbreak of the virus, the PL board has remained firm that the current fixture schedule will continue as planned.

"While recognising several clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is the clubs’ and the League’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible.

"The health and wellbeing of all concerned remain our priority and the League will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance, always proceeding with caution," the statement added.

Responding to the news, Aston Villa, who will be without their manager, Steven Gerrard, who tested positive for the virus, for today's clash against Chelsea, have wished everyone at Leeds a 'quick recovery'.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has tested positive for coronavirus
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has tested positive for coronavirus AFP

"Everyone at Aston Villa would like to send our best wishes and a speedy recovery to everyone affected at Leeds United," Villa stated.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Thailand book place in AFF Suzuki Cup final

Thailand book place in AFF Suzuki Cup final

Covid-hit Celtic see off St Johnstone

Covid-hit Celtic see off St Johnstone

Leeds United vs Aston Villa match postponed due to COVID-19

Leeds United vs Aston Villa match postponed due to COVID-19

Palace forced to miss Vieira as Premier League plays on despite Covid surge

Palace forced to miss Vieira as Premier League plays on despite Covid surge

Covid takes the punch out of Boxing Day fixtures

Covid takes the punch out of Boxing Day fixtures

Fans react as 'Muslim' Mohamed Salah celebrates Christmas with family

Fans react as 'Muslim' Mohamed Salah celebrates Christmas with family

Trending

BREAKING: Dennis, Ndah, Nwakali and 25 others make Super Eagles AFCON2021 squad

Super Eagles

‘Now you’re ready for Ghana’ – Thomas Partey woos Eddie Nketiah after his hat-trick

‘Now you’re ready for Ghana’ – Thomas Partey woos Eddie Nketiah after his hat-trick

‘No coach can stop me from playing at AFCON’ – Adebayor slams European clubs

‘No coach can stop me from playing at AFCON’ – Adebayor slams European clubs

BREAKING: 'I will be available for AFCON'- Super Eagles star Osimhen confirms he won't miss Cameroon party

Victor Osimhen is going back to Napoli earlier than expected (Twitter/Super Eagles)