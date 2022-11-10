EFL Cup

Lamptey scores for Brighton to knock Arsenal out of the EFL Cup while Partey watches from the bench

Tariq Lamptey got the better of Thomas Partey in a Ghanaian affair as Brighton came back from behind to beat Arsenal 3-1

Arsenal crashed out of the EFL Cup after losing 3-1 at home to Brighton after manager Mikel Arteta made several changes to the squad.

One of the key Arsenal personnel who was rested for this one was Ghanaian international Thomas Partey who watched from the bench as his compatriot Tariq Lamptey impact the game for Brighton.

Arsenal took the lead through Eddie Nketiah, the English striker of Ghanaian descent who is still eligible to represent the Black Stars.

Nketiah benefited from a dazzling solo run by Reiss Nelson to score the opening goal in the 20th minute was his 11th in 12 EFL Cup games.

Brighton snapped back just seven minutes later through another English striker of Ghanaian descent Danny Welbeck who converted a penalty after being fouled by debutant goalkeeper Karl Hein.

The visitors then took the lead in the second half through Kaoru Mitoma, as the Japanese winger finished off a slick counter-attack.

Ghanaian fullback Tariq Lamptey would end the match as a contest after 71 minutes when he slotted the ball home from a tight angle.

The result means Brighton advance to the next round while Arsenal crashed out and suffered defeat in their last home game before the World Cup.

The Gunners still have one more game before football pauses for the World Cup as Arsenal visit Wolves this weekend.

