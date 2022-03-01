PREMIER LEAGUE

Lampard and Everton receive apology from Premier League referee body for Rodri's handball

Izuchukwu Akawor
Everton felt they were denied a point at the Etihad after the VAR denied them a late penalty

Frank Lampard has received a phone call from PGMOL following the penalty incident at Manchester City on Saturday.
Frank Lampard has received a phone call from PGMOL following the penalty incident at Manchester City on Saturday.

The Professional Game Match Official Limited PGMOL has apologised to Everton and their manager Frank Lampard after the penalty incident against Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday.

VAR ruled out a late penalty call for Everton after Rodri seemed to handle the ball in the City box
Everton's boss Lampard was left fuming after the referee, Paul Tierney, and VAR, Chris Kavanagh failed to give the Toffees a clear penalty after defensive midfielder Rodri handled the ball in the box during the 1-0 defeat to the champions.

"We've lost a point because of a professional who cannot do his job right," Lampard lamented after the game during his post-match press conference.

"You start searching for whys and I can't think why. It is so incompetent to get it wrong," he added.

Lampard risked punishment from the FA for his outburst after the game but Mike Riley, the Managing Director of PGMOL, has now made 'personal calls' to the former Chelsea boss and the club to apologise, according to Sky Sports.

Phil Foden scored the only goal in Manchester City's 1-0 win against Everton AFP

However, despite apologising for the error, PGMOL has listed Chris Kavanagh as the official for the Premier League game between Burnley and Leicester City later tonight.

