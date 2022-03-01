Lampard and Everton receive apology from Premier League referee body for Rodri's handball

Sky Sports

Everton's boss Lampard was left fuming after the referee, Paul Tierney, and VAR, Chris Kavanagh failed to give the Toffees a clear penalty after defensive midfielder Rodri handled the ball in the box during the 1-0 defeat to the champions.

"We've lost a point because of a professional who cannot do his job right," Lampard lamented after the game during his post-match press conference.

"You start searching for whys and I can't think why. It is so incompetent to get it wrong," he added.

Lampard risked punishment from the FA for his outburst after the game but Mike Riley, the Managing Director of PGMOL, has now made 'personal calls' to the former Chelsea boss and the club to apologise, according to Sky Sports.

AFP