LALIGA: Barcelona legend 'in shock' after Pique announced he will hang boots this weekend

Pique confirmed through his official Twitter account that it's time to hang his boots and end his illustrious career.

AFP

The 36-year-old stated that the game between Barcelona and Almeria this weekend at Camp Nou will be his last as a professional footballer.

"I have to tell you one thing," Pique stated in a short documentary posted on his account per Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Pique's decision to call it quits may be connected to falling down the pecking order under manager and former teammate Xavi Hernandez.

However, according to his former partner at centre-back, Pique has defended the Catalans like nobody else.

Puyol praises Pique

Puyol and Pique formed a solid partnership during one of Barcelona's most successful periods, including the treble winning 2008/2009 season.

Following Pique's shock announcement on Thursday evening, Puyol expressed his shock at the sudden decision.

"Thanks for everything, Geri," Puyol said in a tweet. "I'm in shock. It has been very unfair to you, few have defended the Barça shirt as you have."

"I will always be able to explain that I played alongside you, a privilege. i love you friend."

Pique's brief

Gerard Pique has been at Barcelona since he rejoined the club from English giant Manchester United in the summer of 2005.

Pique will hang his boots as one of the most decorated and recognisable players in Barca's history.

Should he play against Almeria this weekend, he would have racked up 616 appearances for the club in all competitions. Only Lionel Messi (778), Xavi (767), Sergio Busquets (694) and Andreas Iniesta (674) have played in more games for the club.