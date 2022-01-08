La Liga Matchday 20 Preview: Tricky tests for the top five

There is no Friday game this weekend, meaning that Levante UD vs RCD Mallorca at Saturday lunchtime is the first fixture of the round. After experiencing the worst first half of a La Liga campaign in their history, with just eight points and no wins, Levante need a spark to kick-start their season. Their opponents have had a good campaign so far, but the home side will take to the field at the Ciutat de València ready to give their all in search of that elusive first victory.

Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo - Saturday 4:15 pm

Real Sociedad vs RC Celta follows as La Real look to get their campaign back on track, following a run of six league matches without victory. It won’t be easy, though, against an in-form Celta side with Iago Aspas, the division’s joint-third-top scorer with 10, leading the line.

Barcelona vs Granada - Saturday 6:30 pm

FC Barcelona are back in action on Saturday evening and have some momentum behind them, having moved up to fifth in the table. However, this weekend’s game won’t be an easy one as they visit a Granada CF side enjoying their best run of form of the campaign. The Andalusians have been especially strong at home, winning their past three at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes, while they earned a draw at the Camp Nou earlier this term.

Real Madrid vs Valencia - Saturday 9:00 pm

The Saturday slate of fixtures reaches its conclusion at the Bernabéu, where Real Madrid meet Valencia CF. Los Blancos produced a late comeback courtesy of star men Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr to top Valencia 2-1 earlier this season, but José Bordalás’ side have gone from strength to strength since then and travel to the capital confident of testing the league leaders.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis - Sunday 2:00 pm

Vallecas hosts the first of the Sunday games as Rayo Vallecano look to keep up their Europe-leading home form, having won eight and drawn one of their nine home matches so far. Third-placed and in-form Real Betis will be the latest side to step into that intense atmosphere.

Sevilla vs Getafe - 4:15 pm

It’s another Seville vs Madrid clash next, as Sevilla FC host Getafe CF in the second Sunday game, with the Azulones making the trip full of confidence after defeating Real Madrid to start 2022. That result also helped Sevilla in the title race and they’ll look to achieve what Real Madrid couldn’t by defeating Quique Sánchez Flores’ resurgent side.

Alaves vs Athletic Bilbao - Sunday 6:30 pm

There are two 6.30 pm CET fixtures this Sunday, one of which is a Basque derby that sees D. Alavés host Athletic Club. New Alavés boss José Luis Mendilibar will be taking on his former club and will feel confident after earning a point in his debut.

Osasuna vs Cadiz - Sunday 6:30 pm

At the same time and just 100km down the road, CA Osasuna are at home to Cádiz CF as two teams without a win in their past six league games look to reverse the slide.

Villareal vs Atletico Madrid - Sunday 9:00 pm

In the Sunday night game, it’s Villarreal CF vs Atlético de Madrid and this is a game known for producing drama. A stoppage-time own goal made for a 2-2 final score when the sides met in the capital earlier in the season, while last year’s meeting at the Estadio de la Cerámica was a tense battle that saw Atleti grind out a 2-0 victory on their way to the title. With Villarreal in better form coming into this one, anything can happen.

Espanyol vs Elche - Monday 9:00 pm

Matchday 20 then concludes in Catalonia as RCD Espanyol take on Elche CF. The newly-promoted side from Barcelona have the fourth-best home form in the entire division, with six wins, two draws, and just one loss at the RCDE Stadium all season, so they’ll look to keep that up when Elche come to town.