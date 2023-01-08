ADVERTISEMENT

LA LIGA: Barcelona's 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid marred by ugly ending

Barcelona won to go three points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the league, but their win was soiled by some ugly scenes towards the end of the match

Barcelona’s Ferran Torres and Atletico Madrid’s Stefan Savic were both sent off
Barcelona secured their first win over Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano since 2019 with a hard-fought 1-0 win thanks to their first goal at the stadium since 2019 scored by Ousmane Dembele in the 22nd minute.

In a very even game, both teams spurned chances for a more exciting scoreline, but Barcelona did just enough to secure three points over Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona started without Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who was suspended for the match after being allowed to play against Espanyol in the previous La Liga game.

Instead, Los Cules went with Ansu Fati up front, flanked by Pedri and Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele scored the winner against Atletico Mardrid, for Barcelona
Despite all that attacking talent, it was Barcelona’s defence that got all the plaudits for the crucial win.

The first half saw Barcelona dominate proceedings with 64% possession to Atleti&rsquo;s 36%.&nbsp;

They eventually took the lead in the 22nd minute when Dembele side-footed home from a perfectly weighted pass from Gavi.

They could have doubled their lead before halftime, but 2021 Golden boy winner, Pedri fluffed his lines from an easy chance to score.

Barcelona did not dominate the second half as much as they survived it, as Atletico piled on the pressure looking to find an equaliser.

Barcelona survived partly due to the excellence of the defenders and goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen.

Ultimately, it was Barcelona who came closest to scoring as Ferran Torres&rsquo; effort found the back of the net but was consequently ruled out for offside.&nbsp;

In the end, they did just enough to claim an unexpected win over Atleti at the Wanda Metropolitano

With the victory, Barcelona have moved clear of Real Madrid at the top of the league table, with a three-point gap separating the eternal enemies.

Despite the win, Barcelona would have hated to see Ferran Torres get sent off after a vicious altercation with Atletico Madrid defender Stephan Savic, who also got sent off.

Mozambican defender Reinildo Mandava started the match for Atletico Madrid and gave a good account of himself despite the disappointing defeat.

Both Geoffry Kondogbia from the Central African Republic and Franck Kessie of the Ivory Coast came on for Atletico Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

