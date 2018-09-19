Pulse.ng logo
Kylian Mbappe equals Obafemi Martins record in UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Kylian Mbappe equals Obafemi Martins record

Mbappe is on a path to greatness after equalling a record held by Nigerian superstar Obafemi Martins.

  • Published:
Kylian Mbappe play Kylian Mbappe is writing his name into Champions League history after another goal (Reuters)

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has equalled a record held by Obafemi Martins in the UEFA Champions League.

Mbappe was on target as Paris Saint-Germain lost 2-3 away to Liverpool in their 2018/19 Champions League opener.

Neymar and Mbappe play

Neymar and Mbappe

(Getty Images)

Despite being on the losing side, Mbappe may have something to smile about after he record equalling a record held by some of the best in the game.

Liverpool vs Paris stats

The goal meant that Mbappe joins an elite company of players who scored in three edition of Europe's elite league as teenagers.

Players who achieved similar feats are former Super Eagles star Obafemi Martins, former Barcelona prodigy Bojan Krkic, and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

Obafemi Martins play Obafemi Martins was the first teenager to score in three consecutive Champions League season (Sempreinter)

Martins scored in three consecutive seasons of the Champions League when at Italian Serie A side Inter Milan, Bojan did the same while at  Barcelona, Benzema did the same at Lyon Olympique Lyonnais.

Kylian Mbappe

He recreated the feat by scoring in his first season while at AS Monaco and replicated the same by scoring in last and this season with PSG still at the age of 19.

Kylian Mbappe play Mbappe is on his way to become a Champions League great (Reuters)

Mbappe will hope to inspire the French Ligue 1 champions to their first win of the campaign when the host Red Star Belgrade in their next fixture.

