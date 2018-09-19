news

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has equalled a record held by Obafemi Martins in the UEFA Champions League.

Mbappe was on target as Paris Saint-Germain lost 2-3 away to Liverpool in their 2018/19 Champions League opener.

Despite being on the losing side, Mbappe may have something to smile about after he record equalling a record held by some of the best in the game.

The goal meant that Mbappe joins an elite company of players who scored in three edition of Europe's elite league as teenagers.

Players who achieved similar feats are former Super Eagles star Obafemi Martins, former Barcelona prodigy Bojan Krkic, and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

Martins scored in three consecutive seasons of the Champions League when at Italian Serie A side Inter Milan, Bojan did the same while at Barcelona, Benzema did the same at Lyon Olympique Lyonnais.

He recreated the feat by scoring in his first season while at AS Monaco and replicated the same by scoring in last and this season with PSG still at the age of 19.