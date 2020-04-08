Bulgarian boxer Kubrat Pulev wants his heavyweight fight against Anthony Joshua to hold despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Pulev and Joshua are scheduled to clash in a heavyweight bout on June, Saturday, 20 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The fight, however, is expected to be postponed as the world continues to deal with the spread of coronavirus.

Pulev has however called on Joshua for their historic fight to happen behind closed doors and follow in the footsteps of the UFC and WWE, who have hosted events without crowds.

“As I have said repeatedly, I'm ready to battle, anytime and anyplace,” Pulev is quoted to say by Daily Mail.

“So come on AJ, let’s make this historic fight happen for the world and give our fans a battle they will never forget.”

Pulev’s promoter John Wirt is also aligned with fighting behind closed doors.

Anthony Joshua was mandated to face Pulev after he beat Andy Ruiz in a rematch (Action Images via Reuters) Reuters

Pulev was made a mandatory challenger to Joshua by the IBF after the British boxer regained his three titles with a win in the rematch over Andy Ruiz Jnr.

This is the second time the two boxers have been scheduled to meet in the ring but what would have been their first meeting in October 2017 was cancelled after the Bulgarian pulled out because of injury and was replaced by Carlos Takam.