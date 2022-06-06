UEFA Nations League: Kramaric's goal rescues Croatia from France on Modric's special night

France was on its way to a narrow win as they looked to put behind them the defeat to Denmark on Friday.

Pulse Nigeria

After a goalless first half at in Split, an excellent Adrien Rabiot strike seven minutes into the second half put France in front.

That goal looked destined to ruin the night for Modric, who was making a record 150th international appearance for Croatia.

The Real Madrid and Croatian legend lasted 80 minutes on his historic night with the visitors, France, leading.

Pulse Nigeria

However, three minutes after he was substituted, substitute, Kramaric pulled Croatia back level from the spot after the VAR stepped in to save the day.

Modric, 36, showed exactly why he's been a constant feature for club and country with another lovely performance on the night.

Pulse Nigeria

He completed 93% of his passes, created one chance, made a key pass, and had a brilliant effort from outside the box superbly saved by Mike Maignan in goal for France.

Modric has become the eighth most capped player in European football.

France, Croatia drop more points

France and Croatia have now failed to win any of their two matches in the Nations League.

Denmark defeated France in their opening game two days ago, while Austria humiliated Croatia.

Both two went into the game looking for a win but ended up with a share of the spoils.