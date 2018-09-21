Klopp laughs off Salah's lack of goals

news

Mohamed Salah's slow start to the season is not causing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to lose any sleep.

The 26-year-old Egyptian star -- who had a disappointing World Cup after entering it with a shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final -- has scored just twice this term.

Klopp's lack of concern over his form is supported by the 44 goals he scored in all competitions after a similarly slow start in his first season with the club.

"Wow, that's a crisis," said Klopp sarcastically at his press conference on the eve of their Premier League clash with Southampton.

"No one remembers that (his slow start last season), it is really no problem."

Klopp, whose side have begun the season in great style and are yet to drop a point after five Premier League matches despite Salah's lack of goals, admitted the Egyptian's superb record had raised expectations.

"Of course, of course everyone expects that, that is clear," he said.

"We don't expect that. We want him to score as often as possible. It is completely normal everyone expects that."

The German, whose side opened their Champions League campaign with a thrilling 3-2 home win over French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, said Croatian central defender Dejan Lovren, who has yet to feature after picking up a hip problem at the World Cup, is getting closer to return to the squad.

"Dejan is close," said Klopp. "He looks really fit. He did a lactate test last week so fitness-wise he is -- for his situation -- on a really OK level.

"He is not for the squad for the weekend, of course, but we will see how soon we can try to involve him again."