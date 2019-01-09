﻿Reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors ﻿beat the New York Knicks 122-95 in an encounter played on Wednesday, January, 9.

Klay Thomspon was the star at the Oracle Arena putting up 43 points to lead the Warriors to a blow out against the Knicks.

https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1082885178651865090

The result made it two wins in a row for the Warriors as they continue their impressive start with half of the season gone.

Other top performers were Kevin Durant dropping 24 points and Steph Curry adding 14 points and rebounds.

NBA results

The Philadelphia Sixers beat the Washington Wizards 132-115 thanks to 29 points from rookie Landry Shamet.

Thaddeus Young put up 26 points, as the Indiana Pacers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-115.

The Denver Nuggets continued their impressive start to the season as Nikola Jokic recorded his 20th career triple-double with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as they beat the Miami Heat 103-99.

Kawhi Leonard put up 31 points as the Toronto Raptors beat the Atalanta Hawks 104-101,

Andrew Wiggins put up a season-high 40 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-117.

The Phoenix Suns beat the Sacramento Kings 115-111 while the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Charlotte Hornets 128-109 at at Staples Center.