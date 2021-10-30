Khazri's 68-metre goal earns point for Saint-Etienne

Farid Boulaya drilled in a long-range free-kick to give Metz an early lead, but his goal was upstaged minutes later by Khazri's memorable strike, measured at 68 metres according to Opta.

Khazri dribbled upfield after retrieving the ball inside his own penalty area and hammered it over the backpedalling Alexandre Oukidja for his fourth goal in as many games, and seventh of the season.

"I've tried it a lot, sometimes they make fun of me, but when it comes off it's good. It's good for the team above all," Khazri told Prime Video.

"I took the ball forward and I didn't have too many options, I had a go and pulled it off."