Hannover 96 defender Kevin Akpoguma has stated that Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr still wants him to play for Nigeria's senior national men's football team.

The 23-year-old defender is a youth international for Germany and even captained the Europeans against the Flying Eagles of Nigeria at the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The youngster who joined fellow Bundesliga rivals Hannover 96 on loan from 1899 Hoffenheim has given his opinion on a possible switch of allegiance.

Akpoguma stated in a report by German media outfit Kicker that he would prefer to play for 2014 World Cup winners and is willing to wait for his chance.

He revealed in the report that there has been interest from the Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Rohr will be pleased but wants to play for his country of birth.

He said, "Gernot Rohr is still interested and would be happy,"

"But I do not want to close the door to the German national team," "Even if Joachim Löw calls me at the age of 27 for a game or two, that would be an honor for me, because Germany is the country where I was born."

He has snubbed several calls to represent Nigeria first under Samson Siasia in preparation for the football event of the 2016 Olympic Games.

He is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria until he makes an appearance for the German senior team.