The biggest battle for Gernot Rohr ahead of Nigeria’s game against Guinea was how to redirect focus to the game after his players staged a protest over unpaid bonuses and allowances.

The Super Eagles threatened to boycott training and only an appeal from captain Mikel Obi could urge them to the training pitch.

On Wednesday, June 26, they needed no one to urge them on at the Alexandria Stadium as they faced Guinea in their second game of the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Getty Images

Mikel wasn’t even on the pitch as Rohr made five changes to the side that beat Burundi 1-0 in their first game. Odion Ighalo got the nod after his goal against Burundi on Saturday, June 22 ahead of Paul Onuachu, Chidozie Awaziem started in right back in place of Shehu Abdullahi whom he replaced in the first game while Moses Simon, Ahmed Musa and Leon Balogun were also on from the start.

Guinea who got a 2-2 draw in their first game against Madagascar were up for a fight. With Liverpool midfielder Naby Keïta in the starting XI, they matched the Super Eagles or power.

Nervy moment

Getty Images

Daniel Akpeyi gave Nigeria a nervy moment when he could not hold on to a shot from long distance.

Nigeria, however, took more control of the game and Wilfred Ndidi threatened with a header from a corner kick although his effort went wide. Rohr had given Alex Iwobi a start in central midfield and although the midfielder was impressive with his off the ball movements, he still struggled to create anything with his final ball.

He was guilty of holding on to the ball instead of shooting first-time in the box after good work by Simon and Ighalo would have done more to control a cross from the left by Ola Aina. The striker was guilty of missing the best chance of the first half as he tried to finish from a tight angle after beating the offside trap. Ahmed Musa was free and a simple cross to the left would have been a problem for Guinea and Ighalo had to apologise.

The Super Eagles started the second half strongly and their momentum peaked after the half hour. The Super Eagles had a chance through a counter-attack from Musa who beat two men but his final pass to Ighalo was intercepted for a corner. Iwobi tried from outside the box with a curler that stretched Guinea goalkeeper to a tip for a corner.

First goal for Omeruo

Getty Images

In the 73rd minute, Nigeria got their goal through Kenneth Omeruo who beat everyone to a corner kick from Moses to head past Guinea goalkeeper.

It was the first goal for Omeruo and redemption for the defender who has regained his place in Nigeria’s starting XI.

Guinea tried to fight back, forcing a couple of panic moments in the Super Eagles area but they failed to trouble Akpeyi in goal from set pieces situation.

The Super Eagles held on to become the first side to seal a round-of-16 spot of AFCON 2019 and need to avoid a defeat in their last game against Madagascar to finish top of Group B and remain in Alexandria for their next fixture.