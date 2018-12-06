Pulse.ng logo
Kenneth Omeruo tributes former Super Eagle Wilfred Agbonavbare

Kenneth Omeruo pays tribute to former Super Eagles star Wilfred Agbonavbare after coming across a memorial for the late goalkeeper in Spain

Kenneth Omeruo was thrilled to see the a picture of Wilfred Agbonavbare at the Estadio de Vallecas .

  • Published:
Wilfred Agbonavbare play Wilfred Agbonavbare was a cult hero at Rayo Vallecano (Instagram/Kenneth Omeruo)

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo paid tribute to former Nigerian international Wilfred Agbonavbare after he came across a memorial for the late goalkeeper at Rayo Vallecano in Spain.

Omeruo was in action for Leganes as they beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in a Copa Del Rey encounter played on Tuesday, December 4.

The 24-year-old Nigerian defender put in a decent shift as Leganes held on to a 1-0 lead at the Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid.

Kenneth Omeruo play Kenneth Omeruo was in action for Leganes against Rayo Vallecano (Leganes)

Omeruo who was in action for 90 minutes in the encounter stumbled upon a picture of former Super Eagles goalkeeper Agbonavbare at the stadium in Madrid.

Agbonavbare played for Rayo Vallecano in between 1990–1996 and made a total of 15 appearances for the Nigerian national team from 1983–1994.

He was part of the Flying Eagles squad to the 1983 FIFA U-20 World Cup and featured for the Super Eagles at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and 1994 FIFA World Cup.

Kenneth Omeruo play Kenneth Omeruo was in action for Leganes against Rayo Vallecano (Instagram/Kenneth Omeruo)

 

Omeruo on Wilfred Agbonavbare

Omeruo who joined Leganes on loan from Chelsea took to his official Instagram account to post a series of pictures of him at the game with the result and also a memoralabia of Agbonavbare

The Instagram post by Omeruo also includes a message of tribute to the late goalkeeper.

Kenneth Omeruo play Kenneth Omeruo has been impressive for Leganes this season (Leganes)

 

He said, ''Another win VAMOS LEGANéS.. upon entering the stadium, I came across a picture of Nigerian Ex international WILFRED AGBONAVBARE as it was his former club.... Respect sir.. keep resting in peace Legend.”

 

Omeruo has been impressive for Leganes this season and was in action in the first leg against Rayo Vallecano.

He is expected to return to action when Leganes take on Getafe in LaLiga on Friday, December 7.

