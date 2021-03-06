Nigerian footballer Kenneth Omeruo has splashed about N50m on a 2021 Range Rover as a gift to his wife Chioma on her birthday.

Omeruo’s wife celebrates her birthday every March 6, and for her special day this year, she received an expensive gift,

The footballer who is based in Spain surprised his Chioma with a stunning brand new Range Rover 2021 Velar worth with a starting price of N30m ($58, 050) according to Cars Usnews

The footballer who plays for Spanish club Leganes shared a clip of the car on his Instagram Stories and friends, relatives of the couple have also shared it on social media.

In one of the photos, Chioma is seen posing with her new wonder on wheels while holding a bouquet.

Omeruo has every reason to splash huge on his partner Chioma who has been with him way before making it a professional footballer.

Oma Omeruo and wife Chioma have been together for a long time (Instagram/Kenneth Omeruo) Instagram

The couple dated for eight years before they got married, first in a traditional ceremony in late 2017 and then a white wedding in Turkey. They now have two daughters together.

Omeruo loves giving out cars as gifts. He 2016, he bought one for his mum to celebrate her on Mother’s Day.