Golden Eaglets star Kenneth Chisom joins CD Feirense from Remo Stars

Golden Eaglets star Kenneth Chisom joins Portuguese side CD Feirense from Remo Stars

After an impressive performance for the Golden Eaglets, Kenneth Chisom has moved to CD Feirense.

  • Published:
Kenneth Chisom

Kenneth Chisom

(Remo Stars)

Golden Eaglets star Onije Kenneth Chisom has joined Portuguese Primiera Liga side CD Feirense from Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Remo Stars Football Club (RSFC).

Rated as one of the best talents in the country, Kenneth Chisom joined Remo Stars feeders team in 2015 after excelling at the Pan Nigeria Youth Tournament which was held in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State..

Following his performance, he was signed and went on to make his first appearance for Remo Stars at the 2016 Lagos Metro League where he led his team to the final.

Kenneth Chisom

Kenneth Chisom

(Remo Stars)

 

He was utilised as with the Remo Stars feeder team in 2017 participating in their Nigeria Nationwide League One (NLO) games.

Kenneth went on to make his debut for the Remo Stars first team in a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) encounter against southern rivals Shooting Stars at the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu.

Golden Eaglets

Golden Eaglets

(NFF)

 

Still very young, Kenneth was part of the Golden Eaglets team that won the 2018 WAFU Zone B U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in the Niger Republic

He is expected to join up with the squad for the 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to hold in Tanzania.

Kenneth Chisom

Kenneth Chisom

(Remo Stars)

 

Kenneth played a crucial role as Remo Stars got promoted from the Nigeria National League (NNL) to the NPFL.

He is expected to join Nigerian midfielder Tosin Kehinde at CD Feirense where he will continue his development.

