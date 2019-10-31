Former Arsenal midfielder Kelechi Nwakali and Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi are some of the popular names in Nigeria’s 21-man squad for the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations (AFCON).

For the third edition of the U23 AFCON, head coach Imama Amapakabo has unveiled his 21-man squad for the tournament.

In the squad are popular names like Nwakali and Awoniyi. Captained by Turkish-based midfielder Azubuike Okechukwu the squad also has players like Valentina Ozornwafor and Watford midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru.

Kelechi Nwakali is arguably the most popular player in the team (Twitter/NFF) Twitter

Defending champions Nigeria are in Group B of the third edition of the tournament which will be played in Egypt.

Nigeria’s U23 will face Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa and Zambia in the group stage.

The tournament will determine which three African teams will compete at the 2020 Summer Olympics men's football tournament in Japan.

Nigeria will kick off their campaign with a game against Cote d'Ivoire on Saturday, November 9.

Main Squad

Nigeria will play Cote d'Ivoire, Zambia and South Africa in Group B of the tournament (Twitter/NFF) Twitter

Goalkeepers: Adamu Abubakar (Wikki Tourists); Mohammed Galadima (Nasarawa United); Kingdom Osayi (Giant Brillers)

Defenders: Olisah Ndah (Remo Stars); Samuel Atavti (Esperance FC, Tunisia); Valentine Ozornwafor (UD Almeria, Spain); Sincere Seth (Boluspor FC, Turkey); Josiah Chukwudi (Spartak Tranava, Slovakia); Anthony Izuchukwu (Nest Sotra, Norway); Bitok Stephen (FC Isloch, Belarus)

Midfielders: Sunusi Ibrahim (Nasarawa United); Aliyu Yau Adam (Spartak Jurmala, Latvia); Muyiwa Olabiran (Tambov FC, Russia); Kelechi Nwakali (FC Huesca, Spain); Ndifreke Effiong (Akwa United); Sunday Faleye (Wacker FC, Austria); Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford FC, England); Azubuike Okechukwu (Basaksehir FC, Turkey)

Forwards: Orji Okwonkwo (Bologna FC, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); Bright Enobakhare (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England)