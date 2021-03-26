Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been shortlisted for the Premier League’s Player of the Month and the Goal of the month following his excellent form in recent weeks.

Iheanacho has been in great form in recent weeks, with five goals in three Premier League games in March.

The 24-year-old striker scored in all the Premier League games he played in March, including the hattrick against Sheffield United on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

The Nigeria international has been crucial for Leicester City amidst a slew of injuries in the team.

He prevented Leicester City's loss with his goal away to Burnley, which ended 1-1. Three days later, he scored an equaliser away at Brighton before the hattrick at home against Sheffield United.

For these fine performances, the forward is in the running for Player of the Month with the likes of Harry Kane, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Christensen, Riyad Mahrez, Illan Meslier, Luke Shaw and Leandro Trossard.

His goal against Burnley which was assisted by his teammate and compatriot Wilfred Ndidi has been shortlisted for the Goal of the Month award.

It was a good goal, a first-time volley from a pass over the top from Ndidi.