Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho is reportedly set for a loan move away from Leicester City in the January transfer window.

Iheanacho has been underwhelming since he joined Leicester City in the summer of 2017 and has since struggled for game time.

This season, the 23-year-old has not played a league game for Leicester City with his two appearances coming in the lowly-rated League Cup.

According to Bleacher Report, Leicester City will allow the Nigeria international to leave on loan to get game time at another club.

Kelechi Iheanacho has not lived up to expectations at Leicester City (Ryan Browne/BPI/REX) DailyMail

The Foxes are also looking to bring in Rangers talisman Alfredo Morelos to bolster their chances of a top-four finish.

It’s a fall from grace for Iheanacho who joined Leicester City on a five-year deal worth around £25m.

The investment has not paid off for Leicester City as the Nigeria international failed to live up to the expectation.

He managed just three goals in seven league starts, 21 games, four goals in five FA Cup games and two goals in two League Cup games in his first season with Leicester City.

In his second season, he managed just one goal in 30 league games and two goals in the League Cup.

This report comes just after Leicester City coach Brendan Rodgers insisted that the forward still has a long-term future at Leicester City.

“Yes [he does have a future long term],” the City boss said in a press conference recently

“He’s unfortunate he is playing behind one of the great strikers in Europe. Jamie is at the very top of his game, in his goalscoring and his pressing, so it’s very difficult for [Iheanacho] to get in.

“He’s very much a part of our squad. He trains like an animal every day, he’s so good. So I know if need to use him at the weekend, he’ll be ready.”

Iheanacho has scored once this season in the League Cup.