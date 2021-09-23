Kelechi Iheanacho scores his first goal of the season in Leicester City’s League Cup win

With no start in the Premier League, Iheanacho has only been on from the start in the Europa League and League Cup.

Brendan Rodgers’ decision is even more of a headscratcher when you consider the impact the Nigerian has made every time he stepped on the pitch for the Foxes.

He proved this point again on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, when Leicester City travelled to London to take on Millwall in the Third Round of the League Cup-called Carabao Cup for sponsorship reasons.

He was Leicester City’s most dangerous player, picking up pockets between defenders to create problems for the opposition.

He had a hand in Leicester City’s two goals of the night; the first, he created space for himself for a snapshot which the goalkeeper spilt for Ademola Lookman to poke home for the opener in the 50th minute.

In the 88th minute, he got his goal from a quick counter and his brilliance. He sprinted from the Leicester City half to pick up a long pass, dribbled past a defender before firing a fierce effort into the top corner.