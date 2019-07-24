Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho on Tuesday, July 23 scored his first goal in 10 months to help Leicester City to another pre-season win.

Iheanacho who was a substitute in Leicester City’s 3-0 win over Cambridge United on Wednesday, scored in the 83rd minute to double their lead.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international scored with a header off a cross from Harvey Barnes.

Iheanacho’s goal in Tuesday’s game was his first since September 2018 when he scored in a Premier League 3-1 win over Huddersfield.

The Nigerian forward has struggled at Leicester City since he joined from Premier League champions Manchester City in 2015.

He has been in the fringes at Leicester City starting just nine Premier League games in the 2018/2019 season.

DailyMail

His goal against Cambridge United is not expected to change anything as manager Brenden Rodgers is very likely to go with Jamie Vardy and new signing Ayoze Perez.

Iheanacho’s struggles also spilt onto the national team where he was dropped from the Super Eagles’ squad to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).