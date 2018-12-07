Kelechi Iheanacho says Jamie Vardy is a motivator for him

Pulse.ng logo
Kelechi Iheanacho says Jamie Vardy Leicester City motivator

Kelechi Iheanacho has stated that it is a pleasure to play alongside England striker Jamie Vardy.

  • Published:
Kelechi Iheanacho and Jean Seri play

Kelechi Iheanacho and Jean Seri

(Leicester City)

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has stated that Leicester City teammate Jamie Vardy is motivator for him.

Iheanacho has been at Leicester City where he has struggled to establish himself in the starting line up consistently following his money spinning move from reigning Premier League giants Manchester City.

Kelechi Iheanacho stats

The 22-year-old however is of the opinion that he is developing at the King Power Stadium and is learning from Vardy who is more experienced.

In an report by LeicesterShireLive, Iheanacho stated that he has been in awe of the achievements of Vardy and is learning from him.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho was celebrated by Leicester City (Leicester City)

He said, “I have been watching him and when I was at Manchester City I was really following him and when he broke the record against [Manchester] United, it was the motivation for me as well,” said Iheanacho.

“So seeing him scoring 11 games straight, it gives every youngster motivation to know anything is possible in football.

“I have been watching him since. I didn’t know I am going to come here so playing alongside him is a joy and I am happy learning from him and keep improving.”

Vardy, plucked from the obscurity of non-league side Fleetwood Town in 2012, represented the shrewd investment that characterised Vichai's ownership play

Vardy, plucked from the obscurity of non-league side Fleetwood Town in 2012, represented the shrewd investment that characterised Vichai's ownership

(AFP)

Iwobi then went on to state how he became a professional footballer from his humble beginnings in Nigeria.

He revealed the superstars he watched on television and went on to play alongside some of them.

He said, “When I was growing up I don’t have the chance to watch a lot of football, because I can't afford to watch football

“The viewing centre was a place you go to watch football in Nigeria but you have to pay to watch football at a viewing centre, so if you don’t have the means or the money to pay, you can’t watch.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Iheanacho has made 21 appearances (Leicester City)

“The generators make a big telly and people gather to watch television and have argument about things and life and everything, so it is a very interesting place.

“I couldn’t afford to pay to watch them. You have to pay to watch it so I didn’t have the chance, the opportunity to watch as much, the Premier League. It was expensive then and I didn’t have that much chance to watch.

Kelechi Iheanacho play

Kelechi Iheanacho

(Reuters)

 

“I watched a little bit a little bit maybe important games I could save money and watch them, so I think I watch a bit of Sergio Aguero and Yaya Toure, Wayne Rooney and Didier Drogba when I was back home in Nigeria.

“So many didn’t get the opportunity to watch it as well as me, so I just kick the ball and I just kick the ball and keep hoping that is what I do and if I get the opportunity to watch the game, if they allow me then I go but I have to fundraise but I get ten percent of the fundraise to watch the game.”

Iheanacho will hope to return to gaolscoring ways when Leicester City host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, December 8.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

