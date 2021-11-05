Europa League: Everyone at Leicester frustrated by Spartak Moscow draw, says Iheanacho

Former Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses was the hero for his side after his goal secured a share of the spoils away from home for his club.

After a goalless first half, Moses headed the visitors in front just six minutes after the restart against the run of play as Leicester dominated the encounter.

However, his goal only lasted just seven minutes as Ghana's Daniel Amartey equalised for the home side to bring scores to 1-1.

Both clubs failed to add to that score line despite chances to do so, especially the home team, Leicester, who dominated the final 20 minutes of the game at the King Power and missed a penalty via substitute Jamie Vardy.

Moscow held on for a share of the spoils, a result that has left their hosts frustrated and down according to Super Eagles forward, Iheanacho, who hit the woodwork in the first half and completed the most dribbles in the match.

"It was a frustrating night, we conceded a sloppy goal but got back into the game," he said after the game.

"We were on them for the last 10 minutes, tried every means to score but luck was not on our side. We missed a couple, we need to do more on the offensive side. It didn't come tonight."

He added; "Everyone is down at the moment. [But] we have to focus on the next two games now. Hopefully, we will win and go through."

After the result, Leicester remain third with five points but are still within two points of Group B leaders, SSC Napoli, who proved to be too strong for their host Legia Warsaw after a 1-4 winn at Stadion Miejski Legii in Marsz on Thursday.