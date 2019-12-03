Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho has insisted that he is still happy at Leicester City despite his lack of playing time.

Iheanacho has been a bit-part player since he joined Leicester City and has only managed one league and another two in the League Cup.

Despite not playing enough games, the Nigeria international said he is happy at Leicester City and not thinking about leaving.

“No I am happy here, everyone is happy,” the 23-year-old told the Daily Mail.

“The manager is a top manager who is friendly to everyone.

“I don't see the reason why anyone could want to leave. I think he gives everyone chances, there are a lot of games coming up.

“I believe in myself if I get the chance. It happens in football, sometimes you can face trying times or sometimes you can play.

“It is a time I have to face in my life and just have to keep going. I just have to keep my confidence and be strong.”

Second fiddle

Iheanacho scored the winner for Leicester City in their 2-1 win over Everton on Sunday AFP

The Nigerian has played second fiddle to Jamie Vardy since he joined Leicester City in 2017.

“He is a top lad and a top striker in the world, everyone knows,” Iheanacho said about Vardy.

“I am playing with him in training and watching him which inspires me as well.

“I will keep going. We can play as two strikers or we can play one striker as well.

“It depends on how the manager wants to play and set up the squad and everyone is important. We need everyone.”

Iheanacho scored his first Premier League goal in 15 months in Leicester City’s 2-1 win over Everton on Sunday, December 1., 2019.

It was his introduction that changed the game for Leicester City who were losing when the came on in the 62nd minute.

He laid an assist for Vardy for Leicester City’s equaliser before scoring the winner in added time.