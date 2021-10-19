RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Kelechi Iheanacho helps Leicester City to Manchester United win

Seye Omidiora Pulse Contributor

The Super Eagles forward provided the assist for his team's opening goal in the Red Devils rout.

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)

Leicester City turned on the style when they faced Manchester United on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

The Foxes were emphatic on the day as they scored four goals in one of the biggest games of their season so far. Kelechi Iheanacho was instrumental in the win and he earned the assist that got his team back in the game after they had initially gone behind from a fabulous Mason Greenwood strike.

Going into the match, no one could have fancied Leicester for the win as they have struggled for form recently. Their last game before the international break ended in a 2-2 draw that saw Crystal Palace claw their way back to snatch a draw after the Nigerian forward and his strike partner had put the Foxes two goals ahead.

This match however was a different ball game as it was Leicester that came from behind to emphatically beat the Red Devils who have also been struggling for form recently.

The Nigerian’s growing influence in the team shone when his aggressive pressing gifted him possession close to United's goal. The 25 year old did not waste time in picking out Youri Tielemans with a nice pass before he confidently put the ball past a hapless David de Gea with a nice goal of the season contender.

Caglar Soyuncu, Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka also got their names on the scoresheet as Leicester turned up the style immediately after a Marcus Rashford equaliser threatened to ruin Leicester City's party.

The West African’s assist on the day has now taken his goal contributions for the season to six goals in 11 appearances, a more than decent return for the striker who has struggled for game time this season.

Brendan Rodgers' reluctance to play him and Vardy simultaneously now seems so misinformed. His substitution of the forward later in the match he explained was to keep him fresh for their next match.

“James [Maddison] and Kels (Kelechi Iheanacho) put everything into the game, so we needed to keep the freshness in the team, we needed to keep them pushing,” Rodgers told the club’s official website.

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Seye Omidiora Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor

