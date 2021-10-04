RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Kelechi Iheanacho goal spares Leicester City’s blushes

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Pulse Contributor

The Leicester striker scored on his return to the starting line-up and helped his team to a hard-fought draw at Selhurst Park.

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)
Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)

Brendan Rodgers finally bowed to common sense when he decided to hand Kelechi Iheanacho his first Premier League start of the season.

Recommended articles

The Nigerian striker grabbed the opportunity with both hands with his display on a day not too many things went right for his team. He scored the opening goal after winning the ball from a lax Joachim Andersen and poked home the resulting opportunity.

Even though they went on to draw the game and dropped two vital points, his performance was a great statement to his manager.

Iheanacho’s performance wasn’t just about the goal he scored; his overall play was especially impressive. He linked up well with his teammates and picked Harvey Barnes out with a nice pass that the winger really should have converted when they were still two goals up.

His overall stats showed he completed 70% of his passes on the day which is impressive for a player playing up top.

There has been a lot of pressure on Brendan Rodgers to get the 25-year-old on the team due to his stellar goal scoring form recently, one that the manager has been reluctant to oblige because he would have needed to alter his formation to accommodate him and the ever-present Jamie Vardy.

Rodgers attested to that after the match when questioned by reporters.

"He can’t play in another position. He’s purely a striker,” the Foxes boss explained.

“When you play with two strikers, there’s a change behind that. That’s some of the things I need to look at. It doesn’t allow us to keep the ball as well as we would look at.”

The stats however suggest that the combination of both strikers starting has been such a potent weapon for Leicester as both strikers have scored 33 goals (Jamie Vardy, 17 & Kelechi Iheanacho, 16) in the 32 matches that they have started for the Foxes together.

This match against Crystal Palace proved just that with both strikers getting on the scoresheet.

With Leicester needing as many goals as they can find at the moment, the former Liverpool manager will need to find a way to accommodate both strikers if he intends to get their season back on track.

---

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

Follow him on Twitter @theReal_SeyE

-----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Biggie hosts all 24 housemates to season's last Saturday Night Party

BBNaija 2021: Biggie hosts all 24 housemates to season's last Saturday Night Party

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

What to do if you suspect that your partner is cheating on you

What to do if you suspect that your partner is cheating on you

Sanusi faults zoning, says Nigeria may have 2 useless presidential candidates in 2023

Sanusi faults zoning, says Nigeria may have 2 useless presidential candidates in 2023

BBNaija 2021: Pere's fans stage protest amid finale game twist

BBNaija 2021: Pere's fans stage protest amid finale game twist

OAP Nedu denies claims that his children were forcefully taken away from his ex-wife

OAP Nedu denies claims that his children were forcefully taken away from his ex-wife

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk

‘I’d have killed Jordan Ayew if he were my teammate’ – Thierry Henry slams striker over big miss

‘I’d have killed Jordan Ayew if he were my teammate’ – Thierry Henry slams striker over big miss

Mourinho nearly made Chelsea players train with shin pads because of Essien – Wright-Phillips

Mourinho nearly made Chelsea players train with shin pads because of Essien – Wright-Phillips

Nigeria vs CAR: 3 things you might not know about the newly invited Super Eagles player Calvin Bassey

Calvin Bassey