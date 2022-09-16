Union SG coach praise Nigerian striker Boniface, reveals how he can become unstoppable

Boniface was one of the Nigerian players that starred in the Europa League on Thursday, with the former Bodo/Glimt man, scoring the winning goal in the game that finished 3-2.

Boniface's deadlock came in the 71st minute after Joseph Ceesay, Christian Burgess, Isaac Kiese Thelin and Teddy Teuma had all scored to leave the scoreline level at 2-2.

Speaking after the game, Geraerts revealed that for Boniface to develop his game, he would have to keep up with his current tempo. "Yeah, I think Boniface, he's doing very good in the team."

"Boniface showed that he has a lot of qualities, he’s strong, he can go with speed. I’m happy for him that he scored the goal after a very nice combination with his teammates.

"He will be happy with his goal, I think now he needs to be physically strong, and keep this tempo for 90 minutes. I think that is the next step he needs to take in the coming weeks.

Pulse Nigeria

"It's time to adapt. It's normal that every player needs some time to adapt," he concluded.

In 11 games across competitions this season, including the qualifying series for the Champions League, Boniface has scored seven times and assisted two goals.