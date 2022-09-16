Union SG coach praise Nigerian striker Boniface, reveals how he can become unstoppable

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Boniface was one of the Nigerians that starred in the Europa League on Thursday, with the 21-year-old, scoring the winning goal in his side's 3-2 against Malmo.

Union St Gilliiose's Victor Boniface and head coach Karel Geraerts pictured during their Europa League game with Swedish side Malmo FF
Union St Gilliiose's Victor Boniface and head coach Karel Geraerts pictured during their Europa League game with Swedish side Malmo FF

Union St. Gilliose coach Karel Geraerts have showered praises on 21-year-old Nigerian striker Victor Boniface following his performance for the team in their UEFA Europa League victory against Swedish side Malmo.

Recommended articles

Boniface was one of the Nigerian players that starred in the Europa League on Thursday, with the former Bodo/Glimt man, scoring the winning goal in the game that finished 3-2.

Boniface's deadlock came in the 71st minute after Joseph Ceesay, Christian Burgess, Isaac Kiese Thelin and Teddy Teuma had all scored to leave the scoreline level at 2-2.

Speaking after the game, Geraerts revealed that for Boniface to develop his game, he would have to keep up with his current tempo. "Yeah, I think Boniface, he's doing very good in the team."

"Boniface showed that he has a lot of qualities, he’s strong, he can go with speed. I’m happy for him that he scored the goal after a very nice combination with his teammates.

"He will be happy with his goal, I think now he needs to be physically strong, and keep this tempo for 90 minutes. I think that is the next step he needs to take in the coming weeks.

Man of the moment, Victor Boniface
Man of the moment, Victor Boniface Pulse Nigeria

"It's time to adapt. It's normal that every player needs some time to adapt," he concluded.

In 11 games across competitions this season, including the qualifying series for the Champions League, Boniface has scored seven times and assisted two goals.

Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, meanwhile, have now won both group-stage games and are on equal points with SC Braga, a team they will face in games 3 and 4 of the Europa League.

Topics:
Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

Recommended articles

'I wish I played for Senegal instead of France' - Patrice Evra

'I wish I played for Senegal instead of France' - Patrice Evra

Super Eagles star Peter Olayinka makes history for Slavia Prague

Super Eagles star Peter Olayinka makes history for Slavia Prague

Finidi George’s nephew invited to the England national team

Finidi George’s nephew invited to the England national team

5 best casino games for football lovers

5 best casino games for football lovers

Union SG coach praise Nigerian striker Boniface, reveals how he can become unstoppable

Union SG coach praise Nigerian striker Boniface, reveals how he can become unstoppable

Super Sand Eagles to face Mozambique, Malawi and Morocco

Super Sand Eagles to face Mozambique, Malawi and Morocco

Trending

Benjamin Mendy

'Not Guilty' - Manchester City's Mendy declared innocent of rape on 19-year-old girl

How Super Eagles players were rated on FIFA 23

FIFA 23: Ndidi and Osimhen lead list of highest-rated Super Eagles stars

Totti reveals how his wife cheating on him led to the breakdown of his marriage

Francesco Totti: AS Roma legend opens up on how his wife's infidelity crashed his marriage

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly edging closer to buying second football club