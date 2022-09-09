Kanu, Ndidi mourn Queen Elizabeth's death

Super Eagles stars Kanu and Ndidi react to Queen Elizabeth's death.

British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2022.

She came to the throne in 1952, after reigning for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral aged 96.

The death of Queen Elizabeth rose to the top of the trends on social media.

Several world leaders and eminent personalities took to social media to pay tribute to the late monarch.

Her son Charles is now King and took pen a touching message on the death of his mother.

He said: "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral aged 96
Nigerian football stars also joined the rest of the world in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Nwankwo Kanu took to social media to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth.

In a message on his official Instagram account, Kanu said, "RIP Queen Elizabeth."

Nwankwo Kanu took to social media to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth.
The photo posted with the message was from when Kanu met Queen Elizabeth after winning the FA Cup with Portsmouth.

Ndidi on the other hand mourned the late monarch with a message on the stories if his official Instagram account.

Everton midfielder Alexander Iwobi also posted a photo of the late Queen on his official Instagram stories.

