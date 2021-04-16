Kano Pillars unveil Ahmed Musa but it's an eyesore

In a deal mediated by Shehu Dikko, who runs the NPFL and the Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Musa made the sensational return to Kano Pillars to maintain fitness before he gets a new club.

In a massive coup for the NPFL, this move, as mentioned before on Pulse, will bring much-need publicity and coverage for the league, which will then attract interest to it.

But the first significant news coverage of Musa in the NPFL leaves a great deal to be desired and shows that what we expected this move to do for the NPFL was all a pipe dream to an extent.

Musa's unveiling was an eyesore and a stack reminder of the poor state of the NPFL. Done in a ceremony at the club's secretariat in Kano, photos from the unveiling reek so much of mediocrity. There weren't even taken with a proper camera.

There has been no video from the unveiling, just the same old mediocre stuff we have seen in the NPFL from time extending beyond the reach of records.

Why Musa, who has played in Russia, England and the Netherlands, agreed to such substandardness is still beyond reason.

As the captain of Nigeria's senior national team and a player in his prime, he deserves much more.