Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Kano Pillars have re-appointed Ibrahim Musa as their head coach.

The change in top management for Kano Pillars comes after three games at the start of the new season.

Ibrahim Musa was in charge of Kano Pillars last season as they finished in second place behind eventual champions Lobi Stars who progressed to claim a CAF Champions League spot.

He was relieved of his duty when they lost in the final of the Aiteo Cup on penalties to champions Enugu Rangers.

Ibrahim was blamed for the defeat in the final at the Stephen Keshi Stadium as his team surrendered a three-goal lead to Rangers before the penalty shoot-out.

He departed the Sani Abacha Stadium as he was held responsible for the catastrophic loss and was replaced by Kabiru Baleria a former Nigerian youth international.

However, they have started the season with mixed reactions from the Kano Supporters with a win and loss in their opening two games.

After a draw with Akwa United in their NPFL matchday three encounter, Kano Pillars have decided to reinstate Ibrahim as the new manager for the remainder of the season.

He is expected to be in charge when Kano Pillars take on Gombe United at the Pantami Stadium on Wednesday, January 23.