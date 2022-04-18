NPFL

Kano Pillars docked points, fined ₦9m for supporters' farcical attack on Katsina United

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The former NPFL champions have found themselves swimming in relegation waters thanks to their irate fans

Kano Pillars (inset: Katsina United destroyed bus)
Kano Pillars (inset: Katsina United destroyed bus)

Nigeria Professional Football League side Kano Pillars has been banished and fined for breaching the NPFL framework and rules.

Recommended articles

The League Management Council, LMC, on Monday morning confirmed that Pillars have been punished for failing to provide adequate security" leading to the breakdown of law and order and destruction of property.

Kano Pillars
Kano Pillars Pulse Nigeria

"Kano Pillars have been charged for breaching the NPFL Framework & Rules in their Matchday 23 game vs Katsina Utd at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano," LMC said in a statement on its official Social media account.

"The club breached the league rules when some of their supporters threw objects onto the pitch thereby leading to the disruption of the game."

"Kano Pillars failed to provide adequate security for the game which led to a breakdown of law and order at the Sani Abacha Stadium."

The Katsina United team bus destroyed by Kano Pillars fans.
The Katsina United team bus destroyed by Kano Pillars fans. Pulse Nigeria

"Kano Pillars have been fined N1 million for the throwing of objects onto the pitch by their supporters. The club will also pay a fine of N5million for encroachment of the pitch by their supporters leading to the discontinuation of the match."

"For failing to provide adequate security, Pillars will pay a fine of N1 million & will pay another N1 million fine for allowing unauthorized persons access to restricted areas."

"The club are further fined N1 million for the unsporting behaviour of their supporters."

"Kano Pillars will also be responsible for the repair and/or replacement of the damaged bus of Katsina Utd as well as certified belongings (of players & officials of the away team) either damaged or lost in the bus."

"Kano Pillars supporters have also been suspended indefinitely from league matches & the club will ensure full compliance with this order."

Kano Pillars and Katsina United players. (Photo Credit: Randa Andrew/Twitter)
Kano Pillars and Katsina United players. (Photo Credit: Randa Andrew/Twitter) Pulse Nigeria

This punishment comes as a result of the violence unleashed on fellow NPFL side Katsina United during their recent meeting in the league.

Katsina were visitors at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, where they shared the spoils with Pillars after a goalless draw on matchday 23.

Disappointed and miffed by the result, Pillars fans invaded the pitch and attacked Katsina United players, while destroying the team's bus beyond.

Side view of the Katsina United bus.
Side view of the Katsina United bus. Pulse Nigeria

With this development, Pillars have now found themselves in relegation waters in what is the business end of the season.

Pillars have dropped from 13th to 16th on the NPFL, which means they have joined Lobi Stars and MFM on 23 points after they were deducted three points.

Pillars will play their home games on neutral ground and without their fans for the rest of the season.

The club has been given 21 days to pay all the fines and repair the damaged Katsina United team bus.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • The stars to watch out for today across the world.

    Rivers United vs Enyimba and 2 other BIG matches to enjoy on Easter Monday

  • Frank Onyeka (Brentford)

    Frank Onyeka drops crutches as Premier League return nears after ankle injury

  • Salisu Yusuf is back as the home-based Eagles coach

    With Bosso and Salisu's appointment, NFF has not learnt from Nigeria's World Cup failure

Recommended articles

Rivers United vs Enyimba and 2 other BIG matches to enjoy on Easter Monday

Rivers United vs Enyimba and 2 other BIG matches to enjoy on Easter Monday

LMC v Kano Pillars: Deficit of bravery and moral authority means fan violence will never go away [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

LMC v Kano Pillars: Deficit of bravery and moral authority means fan violence will never go away [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Frank Onyeka drops crutches as Premier League return nears after ankle injury

Frank Onyeka drops crutches as Premier League return nears after ankle injury

With Bosso and Salisu's appointment, NFF has not learnt from Nigeria's World Cup failure

With Bosso and Salisu's appointment, NFF has not learnt from Nigeria's World Cup failure

Kano Pillars docked points, fined ₦9m for supporters' farcical attack on Katsina United

Kano Pillars docked points, fined ₦9m for supporters' farcical attack on Katsina United

Real Madrid roar back to life to defeat Sevilla in exciting five goal thriller

Real Madrid roar back to life to defeat Sevilla in exciting five goal thriller

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Okocha, Adebayor star as African legends beat George Weah XI in charity game [Video]

Okocha, Adebayor star as Africa legends beat George Weah XI in charity game [Credit - Yusuf Mafin Sherif/Wesley}

Nigeria's Flamingoes massacre Egypt 4-0 in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier

Nigeria's Flamingos defeat Egypt 4-0 in Abuja
WHATS BUZZIN

'Because you haven't played with Messi' - Aguero blasts Manchester United youngster that called Ronaldo the G.O.A.T

Aguero replies Alejandro Garnacho who calls Ronaldo the GOAT ahead of Messi
SUPER EAGLES

Sunday Oliseh reveals what he feels about Carl Ikeme's return to training

Cancer free Carl Ikeme is back training with Wolves
CHAOS DIGEST

Missing 2006 World Cup marked the downfall of the Super Eagles, missing 2022 could have same effect [Excerpt]

Osodi Emmanuel
LA LIGA

Chukwueze caps incredible week at Villarreal with first away win in 2 months

Samuel Chukwueze started for Villarreal against Getafe after scoring the goal that sent Bayern Munich put of the UEFA Champions League (IMAGO/ActionPictures)
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'All he does is give thumbs up' - Reactions as Chelsea fans shade Lukaku despite win over Crystal Palace

Social media reactions to Chelsea's win over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Sunday
BUNDESLIGA

Prolific Awoniyi leads Union Berlin to victory over Barcelona-slayers Eintracht Frankfurt

Taiwo Awoniyi scored his 13th goal of the Bundesliga season