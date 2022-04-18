Kano Pillars docked points, fined ₦9m for supporters' farcical attack on Katsina United

The League Management Council, LMC, on Monday morning confirmed that Pillars have been punished for failing to provide adequate security" leading to the breakdown of law and order and destruction of property.

Pulse Nigeria

"Kano Pillars have been charged for breaching the NPFL Framework & Rules in their Matchday 23 game vs Katsina Utd at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano," LMC said in a statement on its official Social media account.

"The club breached the league rules when some of their supporters threw objects onto the pitch thereby leading to the disruption of the game."

"Kano Pillars failed to provide adequate security for the game which led to a breakdown of law and order at the Sani Abacha Stadium."

Pulse Nigeria

"Kano Pillars have been fined N1 million for the throwing of objects onto the pitch by their supporters. The club will also pay a fine of N5million for encroachment of the pitch by their supporters leading to the discontinuation of the match."

"For failing to provide adequate security, Pillars will pay a fine of N1 million & will pay another N1 million fine for allowing unauthorized persons access to restricted areas."

"The club are further fined N1 million for the unsporting behaviour of their supporters."

"Kano Pillars will also be responsible for the repair and/or replacement of the damaged bus of Katsina Utd as well as certified belongings (of players & officials of the away team) either damaged or lost in the bus."

"Kano Pillars supporters have also been suspended indefinitely from league matches & the club will ensure full compliance with this order."

Pulse Nigeria

This punishment comes as a result of the violence unleashed on fellow NPFL side Katsina United during their recent meeting in the league.

Katsina were visitors at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, where they shared the spoils with Pillars after a goalless draw on matchday 23.

Disappointed and miffed by the result, Pillars fans invaded the pitch and attacked Katsina United players, while destroying the team's bus beyond.

Pulse Nigeria

What this means for Pillars

With this development, Pillars have now found themselves in relegation waters in what is the business end of the season.

Pillars have dropped from 13th to 16th on the NPFL, which means they have joined Lobi Stars and MFM on 23 points after they were deducted three points.

Pillars will play their home games on neutral ground and without their fans for the rest of the season.