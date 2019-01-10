Kada City emerged champions of the Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 8 tournament after they beat Bendel Insurance in the final played on Thursday, January 10.

Both Bendel Insurance and Kada City emerged top Northern and Southern groups of the competition.

Kada City played two draws and won one, while Bendel Insurance won all of their group games to progress to the final.

Bendel Insurance already secured a spot in the 2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after 10 years along with Remo Stars to the Southern Conference.

While Kada City and Gombe United picked up the tickets to the Northern Conference of the NPFL.

Kada City vs Bendel Insurance

Emmanuel put Bendel Inusrance in the lead before Kabiru Sanusi equalised for Kada City.

Both teams tried to find a winner but the game eventually went into a penalty shoot-out.

Kada City emerged victorious 4-3 upon conclusion of the spot kicks and are champions of the NNL Super 8.

Both teams and other teams that participated in the tournament will not take part in the first game of the 2019 NPFL season as their games were postponed to get ready for matchday 2 of the season.