Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is not pleased with the fact that Lionel Messi has more Ballon d’Or than his player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rivals Messi and Ronaldo have dominated Ballon d’Or in the past decade and were on five Beach before the Barcelona star picked up his sixth in late 2019 after an astonishing 50 goals in 2019.

Ronaldo missed out on the award in 2019 despite helping Juventus to win the Serie A title and winning UEFA Nations League with Portugal all in 2019.

Lionl Messi won his sixth Ballon d'Or in 2019 AFP

Juventus boss Sarri says he would love to help Ronaldo to win another one as it was annoying seeing Messi get one over his player.

“I would like to help Cristiano win the sixth Ballon d'Or first,” Sarri told reporters after Juventus’ 4-0 win over Udinese in the Coppa Italia.

“It's really annoying thinking that someone won more [Ballons d'Or] than him. I think about him and I think helping him, it is my goal and the goal of the team. It is right for him.”

Messi and Ronaldo battled each other for every individual award available in the 2010s as they stood head and shoulders above every player in world football.

Ronaldo won it first in 2008 before Messi won it four times straight in 2009, 2010 and 2011, 2012.

Ronaldo reclaimed it with two straight wins in 2013 and 2014 before Messi claimed it again in 2015.

Two straight wins by Ronaldo in 2016 and 2017 brought him to level with Messi before the Argentine picked up the award in 2019 after Luda Modric came in to break the duopoly in 2018.