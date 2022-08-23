PREMIER LEAGUE

Jurgen Klopp makes damning submission following Liverpool defeat

David Ben
The Liverpool boss has made no excuses after his side's loss to Manchester United on Monday night.

Liverpool slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford against a newly-shaped Manchester United on Monday night.

The Reds struggled to impose themselves in the game really, with the hosts looking like they wanted the three points more than the visitors.

United's aggressiveness paid off eventually with Jadon Sancho's goal in the first-half, leaving Jurgen Klopp's side trailing by a slender lead at half-time.

Normally, many would have expected an instant fight back from Liverpool in the second period, but instead, things got worse for the visitors with Marcus Rashford doubling United's advantage 13 minutes after the restart.

The FA Cup winners sought desperately for a way back into the game and had to dig deep, with their Egyptian talisman Mohamed Salah grabbing a goal back in the final ten minutes of the encounter.

Salah's goal however, proved to be just a consolation as Erik ten Hag's men held on for their first win of the Premier League season.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp, couldn't hide his frustration at full-time and was spotted in an emotional exchange with United midfielder Bruno Fernandes

Klopp came onto the pitch at full-time and was seen in conversation with Fernandes, but the German rejected the idea that it was an 'animated' one, instead claiming it was simply to do with a bit of time-wasting from Lisandro Martinez in the match.

Speaking on his side's loss at Old Trafford. Klopp said: "The start of the game was exactly what everyone excepted, what United fans expected, they were after us. They started slightly more aggressive than us, they could more play the game they wanted than we could play the game we wanted." he told BBC Sport.

"They scored the goal, which we had to defend differently, but that is how it is with goals. In the second part of the first half we were there and caused them problems. We had massive chances."

"At half time we showed the boys a couple of situations we did really well and wanted to do that again but then we conceded the second goal. Then we have to chase the game properly and then you can get in a bit of a rush."

"We scored a goal and we deserved in that period and then you have to force it, we tried, have to admit in the end not good enough and that is why we lost.'' he submitted.

Elaborating on what's next for his side, Klopp also added that he expects his side to put up a fight in their next game which is at Anfield, where they host Bournemouth on Saturday, August 27.

"I don't have a lot of arguments, we lost the game. On another day, with more conviction about what we are doing, we can turn it around. That is how it is.

"To play the football we are able to play, we want to fight. We have a good home game on Saturday and Anfield has to be rocking. We have to set the fire and the rhythm.

"We will try absolutely everything that every Liverpool supporter will expect - we will fight for our lives." he said.

