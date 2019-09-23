Nigerian forward Junior Ajayi scored a brace for Al Ahly in their 3-2 win over rivals Zamalek to win the Egyptian Super Cup.

Ajayi opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a powerful shot after latching on a cross inside Zamalek’s penalty box.

Hussien El Shahat doubled Al Ahly’s lead just before halftime.

Junior Ajayi scored two goals in the Super Cup to help Al Ahly to the title(Nour Zidan) Instagram

Ajayi got Ah Ahly cruising with his second of the game in the 48th minute as he slotted the pass past the Zamalek goalkeeper after a sharp turn in the box.

Zamalek fought back and got two goals from the penalty spot in the 64th and 76th minutes although Al Ahly held on to win the traditional curtain-raiser for the 2019/20 Egyptian Premier League.