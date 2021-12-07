RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

German authorities slam Bellingham with N18.5m fine over match-fixing comments

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe

Jude Bellingham has escaped a ban but will pay €40,000 in fines to the German authorities for his match-fixing comments about Referee Felix Zwayer

Jude Bellingham brought up a 2005 match-fixing scandal about Felix Zwayer during a post-match conference
Jude Bellingham brought up a 2005 match-fixing scandal about Felix Zwayer during a post-match conference

German football authorities have fined Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham to the tune of €40,000 [N18.5m] for his match-fixing comments against Referee Felix Zwayer. The German authorities have also written to the young midfielder, asking him to 'comment on his statements as soon as possible.'

Recommended articles

After Saturday's 'Der Klassiker' fixture between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, the English youngster referred to Zwayer's involvement in a match-fixing scandal in 2005.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham (L) has been punished for accusing referee Felix Zwayer of cheating Dortmund out of a penalty and then awarding Bayern Munich one as the latter won 3-2 to move four points clear at the top of the table
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham (L) has been punished for accusing referee Felix Zwayer of cheating Dortmund out of a penalty and then awarding Bayern Munich one as the latter won 3-2 to move four points clear at the top of the table AFP

Bellingham suggested that the referee should not be in charge of the biggest match in German football after a penalty was awarded against Mats Hummels for handling the ball in the area.

Following a criminal investigation into the matter, the German authorities have now fined the player but spared him a ban. The authorities put out an official statement that read thus:

"The sports court of the German Football Federation has not blocked Borussia Dortmund's young professional Jude Bellingham (18) for his TV statement about referee Felix Zwayer after the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Munich last Saturday.

"Bellingham had reminded out of Zwayer's misconduct immediately after the whistle in the historical context, which had been punished by the DFB several years ago."

Jude Bellingham avoided been banned and will be available for this weekend's Bundesliga match
Jude Bellingham avoided been banned and will be available for this weekend's Bundesliga match AFP

The German authorities then pointed out that the player was fined due to his 'unsportsmanlike behaviour.'

"The sports court considered Bellingham's statement to be "unsportsmanlike behaviour" and sentenced the English national player to a fine. Borussia Dortmund and the player accepted the verdict, Jude Bellingham is thus entitled to play in the Bundesliga match next Saturday at VfL Bochum," the statement explained.

Jude Bellingham provided both assists in the Bayern Munich game as the 'Yellow and Blacks' fell 3-2 at the Signal Iduna Park courtesy of a brace from Robert Lewandowski.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Champions League: Barcelona stars arrive Germany for 'final' showdown with Bayern Munich [Photos]

Champions League: Barcelona stars arrive Germany for 'final' showdown with Bayern Munich [Photos]

Serena William's inspiring influence on King Richard star actor Demi Singleton

Serena William's inspiring influence on King Richard star actor Demi Singleton

German authorities slam Bellingham with N18.5m fine over match-fixing comments

German authorities slam Bellingham with N18.5m fine over match-fixing comments

Quiz: Can you name the highest scoring defenders in Premier League history?

Quiz: Can you name the highest scoring defenders in Premier League history?

Chelsea's Kovacic tests positive for Covid after injury return

Chelsea's Kovacic tests positive for Covid after injury return

Bayern to ring changes for Barcelona behind closed doors

Bayern to ring changes for Barcelona behind closed doors

Richarlison: Everton forward celebrates 'hattrick' against Arsenal despite VAR intervention

Richarlison: Everton forward celebrates 'hattrick' against Arsenal despite VAR intervention

Bellingham fined 40,000 euros for match-fixing comment

Bellingham fined 40,000 euros for match-fixing comment

Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United star takes daughter Matilde out for driving class

Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United star takes daughter Matilde out for driving class

Trending

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Patrice Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Understanding Kelechi Iheanacho's confusing Leicester City situation

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)