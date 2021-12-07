German authorities slam Bellingham with N18.5m fine over match-fixing comments

After Saturday's 'Der Klassiker' fixture between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, the English youngster referred to Zwayer's involvement in a match-fixing scandal in 2005.

Bellingham suggested that the referee should not be in charge of the biggest match in German football after a penalty was awarded against Mats Hummels for handling the ball in the area.

Following a criminal investigation into the matter, the German authorities have now fined the player but spared him a ban. The authorities put out an official statement that read thus:

"The sports court of the German Football Federation has not blocked Borussia Dortmund's young professional Jude Bellingham (18) for his TV statement about referee Felix Zwayer after the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Munich last Saturday.

"Bellingham had reminded out of Zwayer's misconduct immediately after the whistle in the historical context, which had been punished by the DFB several years ago."

The German authorities then pointed out that the player was fined due to his 'unsportsmanlike behaviour.'

"The sports court considered Bellingham's statement to be "unsportsmanlike behaviour" and sentenced the English national player to a fine. Borussia Dortmund and the player accepted the verdict, Jude Bellingham is thus entitled to play in the Bundesliga match next Saturday at VfL Bochum," the statement explained.