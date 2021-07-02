RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Juan Mata agrees new one-year deal at Man Utd

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Juan Mata has signed a new deal at Manchester United

Juan Mata has signed a new deal at Manchester United Creator: PETER POWELL
Juan Mata has signed a new deal at Manchester United Creator: PETER POWELL

Juan Mata has signed a new one-year deal with Manchester United to keep him at Old Trafford until June 2022, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Recommended articles

The 33-year-old Spain international joined from Chelsea in 2014 and has made 273 appearances for United, scoring 51 goals.

"Dubbed a magician on the pitch and a gentleman off it, Mata has become one of the most popular players in recent United history and he is highly respected by all of his team-mates," the club said in a statement.

"The World Cup winner's influence on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's young, improving squad is invaluable."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chelsea's Gilmour joins Norwich on loan after starring at Euro 2020

Juan Mata agrees new one-year deal at Man Utd

Multi-story mural for hometown hero Messi

'Fans, I'm coming,' Mourinho set to arrive in Rome

Swiss eye Spain scalp at Euro 2020 as Belgium sweat on De Bruyne, Hazard

'Let it flow': Referees praised for Euro 2020 officiating

'Fighter' Sterling slaying ghosts of England past at Euro 2020

Denmark dreaming of 1992 repeat but facing dangerous Czech side

England's Pickford values Euro 2020 glory over personal plaudits