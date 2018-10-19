Jovic scores five as Frankfurt down Dusseldorf 7-1

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Serbian striker Luka Jovic scored a five goals as Eintracht Frankfurt ran riot by beating Fortuna Duddeldorf 7-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday.

The 20-year-old, with two Serbia caps, scored his opener in the 26th minute and his fifth in the 72nd to help lift his side to sixth in the table.

Only two other foreign players have achieved a similar feat in the Bundesliga -- Poland's Robert Lewandowski for Bayern Munich three years ago and Iceland's Atli Evaldsson for Dusseldorf back in 1983.

But Jovic is the youngest of the three. No other player from his club has ever scored five in a game and his goals lifted Frankfurt above champions Bayern Munich, who play at Wolfsburg on Saturday.

There were 51,000 fans in the stadium on hand to see the rout with Frenchman Sabastien Haller getting the other two goals.

Frankurt, however, lost goalkeeper Kevin Trapp who was replaced injured on the hour.