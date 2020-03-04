Super Eagles forward Josh Maja has revealed that he would love to play for boyhood club Arsenal.

Born in London, the Bordeaux forward has admitted that it is his dream to play for Arsenal, the club he supported as a child.

“Obviously, growing up in London, one of my dreams is to play in the Premier League,” Maja said in an interview with beIN Sports.

“Hopefully in the future, that opportunity will come.

Josh Maja grew up in London where he fell in love with Arsenal

“My team is Arsenal, so hopefully one day I’ll get the opportunity to play for them. If not, then I’ll keep supporting them anyway.”

Maja started his career in England where he played for the Crystal Palace, Fulham and Sunderland youth teams.

It was at Sunderland he made his senior debut before he moved to France to play for Bordeaux.

The Nigeria international has seven goals for Bordeaux so far this season.