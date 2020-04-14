Nigerian striker Josh Maja could be back in England, this time in the top flight following interests from at least two Premier League clubs.

Maja is in his second season in France with Bordeaux after he joined from English League One side Sunderland in January 2017.

A slew of English clubs has continued to watch the 21-year-old with West Ham and Crystal Palace interested in bringing him back to England.

According to the Sun, the striker is also interested in returning to England and these clubs are set to splash about £10m on him.

Maja left Sunderland who were forced into selling him for a cut-price fee after he refused to renew his contract with the third division side.

For Bordeaux, this season, the Nigeria international has scored nine goals in 23 games including a hattrick in a 6-0 win over Nimes in a Ligue 1 clash in December 2019.

Maja has however been a bit-part player for most of the season for Bordeaux although he was starting to get more game time before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.

The forward has one cap for the Super Eagles and Gernot Rohr still keeps an eye on him.