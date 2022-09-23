"These 22 years have passed quickly" - Jose Mourinho hints at retirement

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Jose Mourinho talks about retirement, ponders calling time on his legendary career

Jose Mourinho could be the next PSG manager
Jose Mourinho could be the next PSG manager

Legendary Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has hinted at retirement with his recent comments at the 2022 Quinas de Ouro event.

Recommended articles

Moutinho has built a reputation as one of the most successful managers of his generation and currently coaches Roma after more profitable spells with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

The 59-year-old tactician shares his thoughts and the reality of retirement after 22 years in his career as he approaches his 60th birthday.

Mourinho was asked about his career and how much longer he has in the beautiful game as well as his current team Roma.

AS Roma coach, Jose Mourinho
AS Roma coach, Jose Mourinho AFP

"These 22 years have passed quickly, but I want to continue, I feel good, I feel strong, motivated, I like winning, I hate losing, nothing has changed," Mourinho said in defence of retirement suggestions.

"The colour of my hair, yes, even the wrinkles, but I want to go on, not for another 22 years, as there is no time, but for a few more years," the Portuguese continued resolutely.

Jose Mourinho (AS Roma Twitter)
Jose Mourinho (AS Roma Twitter) Pulse Nigeria

Mourinho went on to speak about his current team, AS Roma, "last season we did what no one expected, this year we’ll try to do better,' he said. We don’t have the same economic potential as our rivals."

"We had a €7m [£6.1m] transfer market, but we have quality, passion, many people who like to work together, which is an important thing, and then at the end of the season we will see," Mourinho rounded up.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

Recommended articles

Iwobi and Dessers on target but Super Eagles fail to beat Algeria B team

Iwobi and Dessers on target but Super Eagles fail to beat Algeria B team

Jansen reveals Calvin Bassey's weak point that Liverpool discovered

Jansen reveals Calvin Bassey's weak point that Liverpool discovered

How Chelsea missed out on 12-year-old Cyriel Dessers

How Chelsea missed out on 12-year-old Cyriel Dessers

Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara finally call it quits after 8 years

Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara finally call it quits after 8 years

These 22 years have passed quickly - Jose Mourinho hints at retirement

"These 22 years have passed quickly" - Jose Mourinho hints at retirement

Stats show that Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has been poor in front of goal

Stats show that Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has been poor in front of goal

Trending

Emmanuel Amuneke is set for a return to a club role (IMAGO/Photosport)

Ex-Barcelona and Super Eagles star Emmanuel Amunike gets new job

Terem Moffi and Kelechi Iheanacho (Instagram/Terem Moffi)
SUPER EAGLES

Finidi nominates red-hot striker to replace Osimhen against Algeria

The PSG trio of Mbappe Neymar and Hakimi were spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert on Friday night

Watch: Messi missing as Mbappe, Neymar and Hakimi spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert

Super Eagles coach has called up three players to replace his injured stars

Meet the three Super Eagles stars invited to replace Ahmed Musa, Leon Balogun and Samuel Chukwueze