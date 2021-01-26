The home of Nigerian football John Ogu has been thrown into mourning following the death of his mother.

It is unknown when the Ogu family matriarch died, but the footballer took to Twitter on Monday, January 25, 2020, to reveal the news.

"Worse day of my life," the midfielder wrote on Twitter.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) also confirmed the news; "Our thoughts and prayers are with @NGSuperEagles midfielder @ogujohnugo following the passing of his Mom. May her gentle soul rest In peace," the NFF wrote on Twitter.

Not much is known about Ogu's mum's death although she had been sick for a long time.

The midfielder had several times in the past flown his mum overseas to undergo treatment for her illness.

Ogu's mum used to run a food canteen in Surulere where the footballer and his siblings grew up with their parents.

His professional football rise gave the family a lift, and he wrote on their early days in a tweet in June 2020. "I'm grateful to God for all he has blessed me with. Thinking about when my mum be selling food on the street and people get jealous of her that they had to pour Kerosine in her stew just to make all difficult for her and children but we never gave up” the midfielder wrote in that tweet.

Condolences to Ogu and the family.